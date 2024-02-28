Teens Charged Following Alleged 130km Hunter Pursuit

Seven teenagers are accused of leading police on a pursuit allegedly spanning more than 130 kilometres in the Hunter in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers tried to stop a Hyundai Santa Fe and BMW X1 at Cameron Park – which were suspected of being stolen – at about 2.30am and the chase was sparked when the drivers allegedly refused to pull over.

The occupants of the Hyundai abandoned the vehicle, instead piling into the BMW on Main Road at Edgeworth.

It will be alleged the driver of the BMW then rammed one of the police cars before fleeing towards Cardiff.

No injuries were reported by officers, and a short time later the pursuit was terminated.

It was not until about six hours later that the BMW was tracked down and finally stopped with road spikes at Sandy Hollow.

Charges have now been laid against the teenagers whose ages span from 13 to 16 years.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance and breach of bail.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with dishonestly obtain property by deception, police pursuit – drive dangerously, drive conveyance without consent of owner, and breach of bail.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance and goods in custody.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance.

All four were refused bail and appeared before a children’s court yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with dishonestly obtain property by deception and be carried in conveyance.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with be carried in conveyance.

Both were granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children’s court today.

Meantime, a 15-year-old girl was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.