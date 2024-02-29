Newcastle Knights founding father Leigh Maughan dies

Newcastle Knights founding father Leigh Maughan has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Maughan was one of the driving forces behind the Knights formation and entry into the NSW Rugby League competition in 1988 and was well known as a player, referee, board member and commentator.

The club has paid their respects to the OAM recipient.

CEO Philip Gardner says he leaves an indelible mark on the city.

“His place in history as a founding father of the Knights is secure and we will always be thankful for everything he did in creating the Club.

“He was a regular face at games until relatively recently and his passion never wavered,” Mr Gardner said.

The team will wear black arm bands next Thursday against Canberra as a show of respect.