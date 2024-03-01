Police launch appeal after man left on roadside in Wallsend with neck and spinal injuries

Police have launched an appeal for information after a bike rider was left on the roadside with neck and spinal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the Glendale to Wallsend Cycleway at around 4am on Thursday, with reports a man was found injured.

Police have been told the man was riding along the path around 3:30am when he collided with a trail motorcycle near the Newcastle Link Road underpass and that the motorcyclist stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.

The 61-year-old man from Elermore Vale was treated at the scene, before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

Authorities are now appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward, as they attempt to track down the perpetrator.