Police are investigating following a break and enter in Wickham.

Thousands of dollars worth of tools have been stolen from Newcastle Auto Electrics on Foundry Street, which was severely damaged by fire two weeks ago.

It’s believed an unknown person or persons gained access between 3pm last Friday and 7:30am on Monday morning, where tools owned by the business and its employees were taken.

Police have launched investigations and are urging anyone with information to get in touch.