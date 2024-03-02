Second body found at Teralba

A second body has been located during a search of a unit destroyed by fire at Teralba earlier in the week.

About 4am on Thursday , emergency services were a called to a unit block on Railway Street, Teralba.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews worked to extinguish the blaze; however, the unit sustained significant damage.

A body – yet to be formally identified – was located following an initial search of the unit.

Yesterday, following a continued search of the unit – a second body – yet to be formally identified – was located.

Structural assessments continue to be made on the unit to ensure the structure is sound before forensic examination can continue.

Inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing.