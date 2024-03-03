Kayaker rescued by volunteers

A Kayaker who spent 40 minutes struggling in rough conditions in Budgewoi Lake is today thanking his lucky stars.

The man in his thirties was saved by Marine Rescue volunteers after they were called to help around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Marine Rescue Tuggerah initially received reports that multiple Kayakers were struggling but just the man was in trouble after his vessel overturned.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter was also tasked with Ariel support during the rescue, while several other kayakers were escorted to shore.

Marine Rescue said thankfully the man was wearing a floatation device which ultimately saved his life.