All aboard the new Station

The NSW Government is inviting expressions of interest for the iconic Newcastle former city railway station, commonly referred to as the “The Station”.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully says The Station is in need of an experienced operator ready to manage the site long-term, maintaining the integrity of the buildings without it falling into disrepair.

He says Newcastle’s East End and waterfront is ripe with potential, and the government is looking for an operator who will reimagine the site to create a destination that draws both visitors and locals into the city centre while celebrating the unique heritage aspects of the site.

It was Newcastle’s train terminus from 1885 to 2014 when the heavy rail line was shut.