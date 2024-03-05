Swimmers in love with Baths revamp

The Upgrades to Newcastle’s Ocean Baths appears to have paid off with the number of people having taken a dip since their completion, skyrocketing.

Almost 56,000 people have hit the pool in the past two months , almost five times higher then the amount of swimmers for the same period in 2021/22, before the baths and surrounding promenade got a make over.

Work on the deigns for stage two are currently in progress and will include and upgrade of the pavilion building.

$3 million dollars contributed from the state government helped fund stage one of the revamp, along with $9.5 million from the sale of the Fred Ash building.