Women allegedly fights off motorcycle bandits

Two boys aged 13 and 14 allegedly went on a motorbike rampage around Lake Macquarie ending with an attempted stealing at Redhead.

Police will allege in court that the pair were riding a stolen bike when they attempted to snatch a handbag from a 69-year-old woman who was walking on Owens Walkway at Redhead on Monday of last week.

They say the woman was able to hold onto her handbag before the pair rode off empty-handed.

The motorbike had allegedly been stolen from Newcastle and had been seen around the Lake on several occasions.

The two teenagers have been remanded to reappear in a children’s court next Monday charged with theft, stealing and riding counts.