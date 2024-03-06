Nova for Women and Children CEO Kelly Hansen to resign after 23 years of service

A local domestic violence and homelessness organisation has announced the resignation of their long serving CEO.

Kelly Hansen will leave Nova for Women and Children on June 30 after 23 years of service.

Ms Hansen has played a critical role in the development, growth and success of Nova, as a passionate advocate for social justice, in particular gender inequality and gender poverty, especially for older women.

“I wish I was leaving knowing that it is a different reality for vulnerable women and children, that they matter, and this was reflected in our social policies,” Ms Hansen said.

During her tenure she also served as a board member of Homelessness NSW, became the founding Chairperson of the Newcastle Poverty Action Alliance and fiercely advocated for the safety of women and children fleeing domestic and family violence.

Nova will now conduct a search for a new CEO.

“Our priority is to find the best woman to honour our past, uphold our purpose and lead us into the future, whilst maintaining a dynamic organisation.

“Again, we cannot thank Kelly enough for her unwavering commitment, passion, and enthusiasm she has shown Nova over the past 23 years.

“She will be greatly missed by all who work with her at Nova, her connections within the greater community and sector associates,” the organisation said.