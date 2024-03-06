Work to begin on stabilising embankment

An embankment alongside Memorial Drive compromised by a landslip during heavy rainfall is receiving some much needed care.

Newcastle Council has accepted a tender for the work after receiving a $3 million dollar funding boost from the Federal Governments Roads to Recovery Program.

Stabilisation work will ensure the safety of pedestrians and some ten thousand motorists that use the road each day.

The $5 million dollar project has been classed a priority for delivery, in a bid to prevent further damage.

Work will begin next month.