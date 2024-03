Rural fire service crews have brought a fire burning on the northern shores of Port Stephens under control.

About two hectares of bushland was burnt out last night at Pindima.

It was surrounding homes and roads on two fronts.

A significant back-burning operation was undertaken last night to control the spread of the fire.

Meanwhile a fire has broken out at Anna Bay on Port Stephens Drive with the rural fire service saying it’s out of control.

Photo: Pindima/Tea Gardens RFS.