Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser not re-contesting September election

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser will not be re-contesting the top job this September.

Serving in the job since 2016 and as a councillor since 2004, Ms Fraser has decided to call time on her almost two decade’s in public office.

The news was sent out in a letter to Labor party members, where she said it was time for her to stand down.

The party is now calling for nominations for the local government elections, in which Ms Fraser will be throwing her support behind East Ward Councillor Adam Schultz for the position.