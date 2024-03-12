Power from waste weeds push

Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi has called on the state government to push a local project to generate power from noxious weeds.

He says owners of the former Redbank coal fire powered power station at Warkworth plan to use invasive native scrub that has been cleared from properties in western NSW to generate power for more than 200,000 homes.

There is currently more than of 26 million tonnes of this fuel just laying around that can be used over the next few decades.

Mr Repacholi says the state government needs to jump on board the project and make sure it goes ahead.

He says hundreds of jobs and reliable power can be generated from waste product that is being burnt on farms and should be used to produce reliable base load power.