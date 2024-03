A home has been destroyed by fire in Lake Macquarie in the early hours of Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Ellesmere Street in Booragul just before 3am.

When they arrived, crews from Toronto, Cardiff and Teralba Fire and Rescue quickly got to work on extinguishing the already well alight single storey fibro home.

The house was completely destroyed, but thankfully no one was home at the time.

Investigations into the cause are now underway.