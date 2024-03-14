Man injured when car mounts curb

There has been a forced evacuation in Maitland this morning after a car mounted the curb and hit a pedestrian before careening into two building’s on High street.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9am after reports and elderly man had been struck by a vehicle.
The man, in his 50’s, suffered a leg injury and was treated at the scene before being transported to Maitland Hospital.
The driver of the car, a 35- year -old women, was unharmed and arrested.
She was taken to Maitland police station for mandatory testing.
The accident caused a power outage to some buildings around the area.
Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.