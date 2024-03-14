Second man charged in relation to violent armed robbery in Newcastle

A second man has been charged in relation to a violent armed robbery in Newcastle last month.

Just before 5am on February 28, police responded to reports a pair of robbers – wielding a machete and a baseball bat – had forced their way into the Commonwealth Hotel where they confronted two workers and made off with cash.

Officers arrived to find one of the hotel employees lying in King Street and performed CPR on the man until paramedics got to the scene.

He was rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

Police made a breakthrough earlier this month, when a 34-year-old man was arrested in Mayfield. He remains before the courts.

The second man – a 28-year-old – was arrested and charged on Wednesday in Cooks Hill and will face Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.