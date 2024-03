A man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Hamilton overnight.

Emergency services were rushed to a unit complex on Gordon Avenue at around 7:10pm, and arrived to find the man with a stab wound outside.

The 42-year-old was treated at the scene, before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and are calling on anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.