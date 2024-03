Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for a man missing from Newcastle.

36-year-old Morgan Sokalski was last sighted in the Waratah area around three weeks ago.

Police believe he may have travelled down to Sydney and say he is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, fair complexion, messy short brown hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing a blonde wig and in possession of a large suitcase.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.