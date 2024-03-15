MP slams local bank branch closure

Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi has launched a scathing attack on banks, following the announcement that the National Australia Bank will close its Cessnock branch in June.

He says this will mean the bank has closed every Cessnock local government area branch.

He says, last year the ANZ Bank closed its Cessnock branch and in the coming year the town will lose another branch when either the Greater or the Newcastle Permanent closes one of its branches following their merger.

Mr Repacholi says rich fat cats in Sydney office blocks, who never travel to regional areas, now expect customers to travel 30 kilometres to Maitland or Glendale just to do their banking.

“This decision shows that the bank is putting profits ahead of people.

“It’s an absolute disgrace, and given that the National Australia Bank are walking away from us, I’d urge those who can, to walk away from them.

“There are a few smaller banks who are opening branches in regional areas that would be happy to take new customers on board and I would encourage locals to explore those options,” he says.

Image: Realcommercial.com.au