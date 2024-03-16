Driver flees scene after hit two people in Port Stephens

Police are appealing for information after two people were hit by a car which lost control in Port Stephens overnight.

Emergency services were called to Somerset Drive in North Arm Cove with reports of the incident and when they arrived officers, found a white Ford Falcon sedan had been performing burn-outs in front of a crowd, when the driver lost control and hit a power pole and two people standing next it.

After the vehicle caught alight, the driver fled the scene, leaving the 20-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl, who had suffered pelvic and leg injuries behind.

The pair were taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

Detectives have launched investigations and have seized the car for forensic examination. They are now calling for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.