New devices to make beaches safer

Emergency response beacons will be installed at ten coastal locations including the Hunter.

The state governments has announced plans to install the devices in a response to an increased number of drownings in recent years and will form part of a record $23 million dollar addition investment in Surf Lifesaving NSW.

One device will be installed at Moonee Beach in the Hunter while others will be delivered at Spoon Bay, Fraser Park and Forresters Beach on the Central Coast.

The devices use tech that can overcome problems of connectivity limitations or black spots, enable fast response time in the event of an emergency.

They are the first of 32 ERB’s to be delivered in the next four years.