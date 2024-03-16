Newcastle man jailed over plot to import hundreds of kilograms of meth into Australia

A Newcastle man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment over his role in a conspiracy to import hundreds of kilograms of drugs into the Australia.

The 40-year-old appeared in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Friday, where he learnt his fate.

The man, a key member of a transnational criminal syndicate, with links to an outlaw motorcycle gang, had a hand in the attempt to import about 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and dealing with more than $100,000 of criminal proceeds.

The criminal syndicate was dismantled in a joint operating involving the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police Force and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in May 2021.

The man was the director of a company which was being used as a front for drug importations as part of the conspiracy and communications were made with other members via an encrypted app.

He has a non-parole period of eight years and nine months.

AFP Detective Superintendent Kristie Cressy says Operation Ironside enabled law enforcement to monitor serious organised crime syndicates and disrupt their illegal endeavours.

“The information collected during this AFP-led investigation alone stopped the importation of more than 500kg of methamphetamine, which would have caused significant harm to Australian families and communities.

“This investigation demonstrates the importance of the collaboration between the AFP and our law enforcement partners to disrupt attempts by organised crime to import illicit drugs,” Det Supt Cressy said.