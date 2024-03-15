Man charged over East Maitland public shooting

A man will appear before court on Friday, facing charges in relation to a public place shooting earlier this year

A family, including three children, were inside a home at East Maitland when it was peppered with bullets in the early hours of the morning on January 30.

The hail of gunfire was unleashed at the property on Gloaming Avenue around 2am and sparked an immediate response from police.

Thankfully neither the two adults or their kids were harmed in the incident.

Forensic officers combed the crime scene for evidence for several hours and the investigation is continuing as authorities worked to find those responsible.

A breakthrough was made on Thursday when a 29-year-old man was arrested in Bolwarra Heights.

He’s been charged with fire firearm at dwelling house with disregard for safety, possess unregistered firearm-pistol, acquire ammunition for the firearm without licence/permit, refused bail and will appear before Maitland Local Court on Friday.