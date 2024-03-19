Plans lodged for social housing on busy Newcastle road

Brunker Road in Adamstown is set to be home to another apartment building if plans lodged with council are approved.

The proposal for the four-storey complex at number 190 has been submitted by Homes NSW, the state government’s new department for social housing.

$13 million has been put on the table for the construction of the building, which would house 25 units, consisting of one and two bedrooms, as well as car and bike parking spaces.

The development would have two entrances on Brunker Road and Teralba Road.

Newcastle Council will now assess the development application.