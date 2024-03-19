Police hunting trio after stealing ATM from Tea Gardens in a stolen vehicle

A stolen vehicle has been used to carry out an ATM theft in Tea Gardens.

Police say three people forced their way into a tobacconist on Myall Road in the early hours of Saturday morning and made off with the machine in a Ford Ranger.

The vehicle – believed to be stolen from Corlette – was sighted on Tarean Road in Karuah and while a pursuit was initiated, it was called off after officers lost sight of the car.

As investigations continue, anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.