A dozen evacuated following apparent lithium ion battery fire

A house has been destroyed at Caves Beach in what’s thought to be another lithium ion battery fire.

Shortly after midnight, about 30 fire fighters were called to The Esplanade at Caves beach.

A two-storey brick and tile home was destroyed.

Fifteen people, including the house’s residents and people in neighbouring properties, were evacuated.

The fire is believed to have started in a garage, and, because of the intensity of the fire, investigators will today look at whether a charging battery caused the inferno