Hundreds rescued off Hunter waters in February

An overturned catamaran was a low-light of Marine Rescue NSW’s major Hunter incidents in the region in February.

The organisation says there were 126 search and rescue missions conducted in the region with 217 people safely returned to shore.

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said just over 60 per cent of incidents in February were for mechanical, fuel or battery issues while volunteers responded to 21 capsized vessels, including an overturned catamaran at Port Stephens.

He says if a vessel capsizes, it becomes a life-threatening situation very quickly and it’s important that people have their lifejacket on, that they stay with their vessel and if they do become separated that they stay together.