Maitland Gaol forced to close following safety review

Maitland Council have been forced to close a much loved community asset.

Following an independent safety review of Maitland Gaol, a number of issues have been discovered, including with the fire and electrical systems.

It’s meant the doors have been slammed shut as an assessment is carried out to gauge the required work needed and associated costs to get it back open.

Businesses and community groups who use the space are being assisted with alternate arrangements.

General Manager Jeff Smith says the decision has not been taken lightly but the safety of Council staff.

“As a 170 year old heritage site, Maitland Gaol has always required ongoing specialist maintenance but it has now become clear that the site’s safety issues pose a risk to staff and visitors, leaving me no choice but to close the site,” Mr Smith said.