Police believe a man they’re after may be in the Hunter Valley.

39-year-old Tod Perceval is currently wanted on warrants related a sexual offence committed on public transport as well as drugs.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, 180 to 185 centimetres tall, blue eyes with long blonde dreadlocks.

Police say he is known to frequent the Hunter Valley, Paramatta and Inner Sydney areas.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.