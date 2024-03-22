Court appearance for alleged sexual touching

Police have arrested a man over allegations that two women were sexually touched in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Police began investigating last month after reports the two women aged in their 40s were touched without consent in separate incidents at Wallsend and Fennel Bay.

Yesterday, police arrested a 45-year-old man at North Rothbury.

He’ll appear in Singleton Court today, charged with two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, and break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence.