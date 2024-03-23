Lake Mac Detective In Charge Of Child Sex Abuse Strike Force Awarded On Final Day

Detective Sergeant Kristi Faber was presented with a Commissioners Commendation for her work on Strike Force Georgiana | Image Lake Macquarie PD

The NSW Police Detective Sergeant in charge of an historic child sex abuse strike force has been recognised at a ceremony in Lake Macquarie on her final day in uniform after a 32-year career.

Kristi Faber spent over a decade heading up Strike Force Georgiana which was tasked with uncovering historic child sexual abuse within the Catholic church.

The investigation resulted in over 600 charges relating to 182 victims, 19 convictions and ultimately a Royal Commission.

On Friday, Kristi was awarded a Commissioners Commendation for her work with the Georgiana team at an annual ceremony attended by Assistant Commissioner Peter Mckenna.

The honour capped off a remarkable career which also included leading Strike Force Arapaima which is looking into the unsolved disappearances and suspected murders of Robyn Hickie, Amanda Robinson and Gordana Kotevski.