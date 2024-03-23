Myuna Bay Rec Centre’s Fate Sealed

The fate of the former Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre has been sealed as the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel recommends its demolition.

Abruptly closed five years ago over concerns about the potential risks posed by a nearby coal ash dam, the facility now looks destined to meet the wrecking ball.

The Regional Planning Panel ruled in favour of the NSW Government’s development application for the site’s demolition this week following a public meeting on Tuesday night.

Lake Macquarie Council had previously recommended the DA be refused, resulting in the decision being referred for determination by the panel.

Concerns from opponents of the move remain around a lack of certainty on plans for a future replacement site.