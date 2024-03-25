Freeman honour for Newcastle citizen

More than 50 years of service to the community has earned Father Nicolaos Zervas the honour of becoming the 17th Freeman of the City of Newcastle.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes bestowed the award on the 90-year-old yesterday during the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church’s annual celebration for Greek Independence Day.

Cr Nelmes says Father Nicolaos’ selfless acts have benefitted multiple generations, from teaching scripture to children, through to volunteering with senior citizens.

She says Father Nicolaos’ list of achievements spans decades, with a remarkable breadth of service to the community.

Picture: Father Nicholaos Zervas with wife Nina, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Sharon Claydon MP and Tim Crakanthorp MP.