Police Appeal For Assistance To Find Teen Missing For Nearly Two Weeks

Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing teenager who police believe may be somewhere in Newcastle.

15-year-old Ava Thomas was last seen at Watanobb, near Wyong on the Central Coast on Friday, March 15.

She is described as Caucasian, about 150cm tall, of thin build, with dyed red hair, and brown eyes.

According to police, she is known to frequent the Newcasle, Jesmond and Kotara areas, and also used the trains to travel to Sydney.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.