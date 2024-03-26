Big yacht burns at Nelson Bay

A 70-foot yacht is burning at the D’Albora marina at Nelson Bay.

The fire broke out about 9.30 last night and 11 fire and rescue NSW crews and the RFS fire boat have been on the scene all night.

A fire spokesman says there’s little that can be done, except let the yacht burn to the water line because of the difficulty of containing on-water fires.

Fire fighters have been concentrating on preventing the blaze from spreading to other boats and the marina itself – which they have been able to do.

No cause has been found for the fire because investigators are unable to get to the boat.

Picture: Facebook, supplied.