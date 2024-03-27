Council on collision course over railway stop

Newcastle council may be on a bit of a collision course with authorities over the route of the proposed high-speed rail link between Newcastle and Sydney.

Councillors last night accepted a lord mayoral minute which called for Broadmeadow to be the location for Newcastle’s station.

They said it was the only viable location due to its strategic placement and planned redevelopment.

CEO of the high speed rail authority Tim Parker has said that the organisation was looking at a study which recommended a Newcastle stop west of Cameron Park, to the south of the M1 motorway and close to the Hunter expressway and Link Road.

Photo: Abesty