Police renew appeal to track down missing Newcastle man

Detectives are trying to fit the puzzle pieces together in the disappearance of Newcastle man James Hunter more than three years ago.

The Tighes Hill man travelled for work on rural properties in the state’s west and after his family could not get in contact with him for several months they reported him missing in July 2021.

Police inquiries since then have failed to locate Mr Hunter who would now be 55-years-old.

A Strike Force was set up in March 2022 and investigators have been able to establish he was last seen at a Dubbo pharmacy in February 2020 and has not accessed his bank accounts since.

A ute belonging to Mr Hunter was also located by police at a rural property he’d been working on at Mendooran.

Last week detectives used a high tech drone to search a 1700 hectare area north west of Mendooran and are now trawling through the 33,000 images captured.

Police are re-appealing for anyone with information to come forward.