Unmarked Cop Car Allegedly “Sideswiped” By Drunk Driver At Mayfield

A man will front court accused of blowing more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit while behind the wheel at Mayfield last night.

Officers were parked on Maitland Road around 10.45pm when a passing vehicle allegedly sideswiped the unmarked car and failed to stop.

Police from Newcastle’s Proactive Crime Team later pulled over the vehicle in question on Woodstock Street.

The 49-year-old driver underwent a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where a breath analysis allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.167.

The Shortland man’s licence was suspended and he was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drive with high-range PCA, and not give particulars to other driver.

He will appear before Newcastle Local Court on May 9.