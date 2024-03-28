Teen Arrested After Alleged Pursuit In Stolen Luxury Vehicle At Lake Mac

Police were allegedly led on a dramatic pursuit by a teenager driving a stolen luxury vehicle at Lake Macquarie in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The chase was sparked around 2.30am when a Porsche Cayenne and an Audi A5 – which had allegedly been stolen from a home in Valentine the day before – were spotted by officers on Minmi Road at Fletcher.

The Porsche managed to evade the authorities but the Audi was followed to Heatherbrae.

It lost control and came to a sudden stop near the intersection of Masonite Road and the Pacific Highway.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested at the scene before being taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

He was charged with steal motor vehicle, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence – in company – steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed.

The teen was refused bail to appear before a children’s court today.

Inquiries to locate the Porsche and person/s involved are ongoing.