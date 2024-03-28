Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Pulling Knife On Police

A wanted man has been taken into custody after allegedly threatening officers with a knife at Lake Macquarie.

In the early hours of Thursday morning police spotted the man on the Pacific Highway at Swansea.

As they approached the 30-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife before making a run for it.

Following a short foot pursuit, the man was arrested with the assistance of a security guard from a nearby licensed premises.

During a subsequent search of the man, police allegedly located and seized a credit card believed to have been stolen.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention etc, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, dishonestly obtain property by deception, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

Two outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence related offences were also executed.