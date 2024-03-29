Man charged over fatal car accident at Cardiff

A man has been charged over a fatal crash at Cardiff last year.

Emergency services were called to Munibung Road just before 8am on November 3, 2023, with reports of the accident and arrived to find a sedan had collided with a power pole between Pendlebury Road and Torrens Avenue.

Two people inside the car – the driver a 35-year-old man and a passenger a 19-year-old man – were freed by Fire and Rescue crews.

Both were treated at the scene before being rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in critical conditions.

A crime scene was established and as police worked through the incident the 19-year-old man tragically died in hospital a week and a half later.

Following their inquiries, the 35-year-old driver has now been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death and had his licence suspended.

He will appear in Belmont Local Court on May 15.