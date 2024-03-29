Hunter wine producers celebrating after hefty tariffs removed by China

Just hours after a visit to a Hunter Valley Winery by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, hefty tariffs have finally been removed by China.

It comes more than three years after they were imposed on bottled wine by Beijing at the height of diplomatic tensions in 2020.

Mr Albanese was in the Hunter yesterday, where he paid a visit to Brokenwood Wines to learn about the 1.4 million bottles produced every year.

While there the PM hinted that the lifting of the tariffs, which has cost the industry more than $1 billion per year, was imminent.

Wine is one of the last Australian products, which were subject to hefty taxes to gradually be removed.

In a joint statement, Mr Albanese, his Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell welcomed the decision.

“We acknowledge and thank Australian grape growers and wine producers for their fortitude and support during a challenging period.

“The removal of duties means that Australia will discontinue its legal proceedings at the World Trade Organization.

“The Australian Government’s approach is to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest – the outcomes on barley and wine reflect that approach.

“We will continue to press for all remaining trade impediments affecting Australian exports to be removed, which is in the interests of both Australia and China,” the statement said.