Man missing from Hamilton

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Newcastle area.

Nathan Dargin, aged 25, was last seen on Beaumont Street, Hamilton, on Friday evening.

Police and family hold concerns for Nathan’s welfare as he lives with several conditions that require medical treatment.

Nathan is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 185 – 190 cm tall, thin build, shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Hamilton and Newcastle CBD areas.

Anyone who may have seen Nathan or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.