Plans lodged for $32 million shopping centre in Broadmeadow

Plans have been lodged for a new shopping centre in Newcastle.

Located on Lambton Road at Broadmeadow, west of Hunter School of Performing Arts, it’s set to be anchored by a Woolworths supermarket, as well as four other retail tenancies, a bottle shop, cafe and car parking.

If approved the construction would support over 100 jobs, while a further 250 would be created ongoing.

To accommodate the traffic entering and exiting, the development application is also proposing to upgrade the intersection of Lambton Road, Cameron Street and Bronte Road to a signalised intersection, as well as upgrading the intersection of Lambton Road and Lang Road.

The proponent has put $32 million on the table for the project, which is set to be constructed across 6,400 square metres.