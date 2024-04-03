Light aircraft crashes into Lake Macquarie

A small aircraft has crash landed into Lake Macquarie.

Fire and Rescue say it landed in shallow waters just off Marmong Point just before 10:30am on Wednesday.

It’s prompted a multi-agency response to the scene including Ambulance, Police and Fire and Rescue’s special rescue and hazardous materials response units.

The aircraft’s two occupants have been rescued and are reported to be in a stable condition.

Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry says crews will remain on the scene.

“Our firefighters who specialise in hazardous materials will be remaining on scene to ensure that any contaminated fuel or oil that has escaped is managed appropriately,” Supt Int Dewberry said.