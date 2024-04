A 39-year-old teacher will appear in Maitland court at the end of this month on sex charges.

The man was charged last week with nine counts of sexual intercourse with a person under care aged between 17 and 18.

He’s on leave from All Saints’ College at Maitland’s senior campus.

The man will appear in court on April 26.

Another teacher is also on leave over what the Catholic diocese described as a connected but very separate allegation of a different nature.