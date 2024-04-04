Burnouts responsible for activating fire alarm at Huntlee Shopping Centre

Huntlee Shopping Centre was a hive of activity last night, after the fire alarm was set off.

Fire crews were rushed to the scene at around 6:15pm and arrived to find smoke billowing from the public toilet area.

As they got closer they narrowed it down to the parents change room.

After gaining access to the roof space fire fighters found that there was no fire and the smoke was beginning to clear.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that multiple young people on electric scooters had been doing burnouts on the carpet in the change room, causing smoke to fill the space.

Image: Branxton Fire and Rescue