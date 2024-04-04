Have You Seen Sophia? Police Appeal Launched To Find Missing Hunter Teen

An appeal for public assistance has been launched in a bid to locate a girl missing from the Hunter Valley.

15-year-old Sophia Holden was last seen at an address on Frances Street in Paxton at about 3pm on Tuesday this week.

When she was unable to be located, officers from Hunter Valley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

There are serious concerns for Sophia’s welfare due to her age.

Sophia is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm-165cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to frequent the Newcastle and Esk in Queensland areas.

Anyone who may have seen Sophia or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stoppers