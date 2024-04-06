Geographical Names Board seeking feedback on formalising Stockton Channel

Boaties have been calling the passage of water under Stockton Bridge the ‘Stockton Channel’ for generations, but now there’s an opportunity to make it official.

The Geographical Names Board is seeking community feedback on the proposal to name the channel east of Walsh Point in the Hunter River that leads to Newcastle Harbour Stockton Channel.

Minister for Hunter Yasmin Catley says it’s a chance to make the name consistent across all maps and databases.

“At the moment you can’t tap ‘Stockton Channel’ into your phone and get a map of where that is.

“Thousands of people cross the Stockton Bridge every day and this is the chance to formally name that stretch of the Hunter River leading out to the Harbour.”

Submissions can be made via the Geographical Names Board’s website until May 5.